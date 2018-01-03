Hornets' Dwight Howard: Contributes 20 points in big victory
Howard managed 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 win over the Kings.
The big man was a solid presence down low as customary, and he produced his third 20-point effort in the last five games. Howard saw a slight downturn in rebounds after he'd entered the game with four consecutive tallies of double-digit boards, but he still generated a solid number relative to playing time. The 32-year-old is currently sporting the second-lowest shooting percentage (53.0) of his career, but his 15.6 points per game are marked improvement over the 13.7 and 13.5 he posted in his last two seasons in Houston and Atlanta, respectively.
