Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dominates glass again in return
Howard (suspension) posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-12 FT), 23 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.
Howard didn't miss a beat in his return, posting another jaw-dropping rebound total while also serving as the Hornets' second-highest scorer. The 14-year veteran now has a combined 50 points and 53 rebounds over the last two games, eye-popping totals that naturally aren't expected to endure on a night-to-night basis. However, Howard is highly likely to continue seeing an elevated usage rate as long as Charlotte remains in the playoff hunt, keeping his value at what is likely its highest point of the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Suspended for Thursday's game•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Likely out Thursday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Delivers rare 30-30 game•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Big double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 30 points in win over Suns•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...