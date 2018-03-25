Howard (suspension) posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-12 FT), 23 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.

Howard didn't miss a beat in his return, posting another jaw-dropping rebound total while also serving as the Hornets' second-highest scorer. The 14-year veteran now has a combined 50 points and 53 rebounds over the last two games, eye-popping totals that naturally aren't expected to endure on a night-to-night basis. However, Howard is highly likely to continue seeing an elevated usage rate as long as Charlotte remains in the playoff hunt, keeping his value at what is likely its highest point of the season.