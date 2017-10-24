Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dominates glass, struggles from line

Howard finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-9 FT), 22 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 34 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the Bucks.

Howard has been on a rebounding tear to begin the season, as he was averaging 15.0 boards per game coming into Monday's contest. He couldn't find his shot from the charity stripe, however, limiting what could have been a monster double-double from him. The four blocks arguably helped make up for that, though.