Howard delivered 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 win over the Magic.

Howard dominated a thin Orlando front line, compiling his best scoring total since Jan. 29. His output at the offensive end hasn't been quite as consistent of late, but he's remained a force on the boards and has now reached double-digit rebounds in 18 of his last 20 contests. Howard also contributed his second multi-block effort in that same time span and will see his fantasy value increase further if he can become consistent in that regard.

