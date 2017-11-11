Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-digit rebounds in Friday's loss
Howard mustered six points (2-8 FG, 2-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 90-87 loss to the Celtics.
Howard's foul trouble led to his lowest minutes total since Oct. 25. The 31-year-old big man still managed double-digit rebounds for the third time in five November contests, although his 25.0 percent success rate from the field was his worst in those games. Howard continues to be an outstanding source of boards and blocks that is also capable of solid scoring production in the majority of outings.
