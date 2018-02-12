Howard scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran center hadn't recorded a double-double in three games after seeing his streak of 12 straight snapped Feb. 5. Howard now has 35 double-doubles in 55 games, putting him on pace for the eighth season in his career with at least 50.