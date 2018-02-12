Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Sunday's loss
Howard scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Raptors.
The veteran center hadn't recorded a double-double in three games after seeing his streak of 12 straight snapped Feb. 5. Howard now has 35 double-doubles in 55 games, putting him on pace for the eighth season in his career with at least 50.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Fouls out after 21 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Struggles in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in comeback victory•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Held in check versus Pacers•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects 2000th career block Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...