Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Sunday's win
Howard scored 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 win over the Pistons.
Charlotte's starters got a lighter workload than usual as the team took a 25-point lead into the final quarter, otherwise Howard might have posted much bigger numbers. The veteran center now has a double-double in four of the last five games and 38 on the season, and he's playing a big role in the Hornets' push for a spot in the postseason.
