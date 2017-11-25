Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles against Cavs
Howard recorded his fourth-straight double-double on Friday, as he tallied 20 points (7-14, 6-9 FT) and 13 rebounds in a 100-99 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Howard has been feasting the last four games, as he's collected 87 points and 62 rebounds in that span. What makes it all the more impressive is the fact that he's doing it without taking more than 14 shots in any of those games. That's incredible efficiency, as he's 32-of-47 from the field in that span as well. This looks more like the Orlando Howard than the Houston Howard and fantasy owners are surely reaping the benefits.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: 26-point, 13-rebound double-double versus Wizards•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Explodes for 25 points, 20 boards in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-digit rebounds in Friday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Drops 21 points vs. Knicks•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...