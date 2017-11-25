Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles against Cavs

Howard recorded his fourth-straight double-double on Friday, as he tallied 20 points (7-14, 6-9 FT) and 13 rebounds in a 100-99 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Howard has been feasting the last four games, as he's collected 87 points and 62 rebounds in that span. What makes it all the more impressive is the fact that he's doing it without taking more than 14 shots in any of those games. That's incredible efficiency, as he's 32-of-47 from the field in that span as well. This looks more like the Orlando Howard than the Houston Howard and fantasy owners are surely reaping the benefits.