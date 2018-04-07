Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in blowout win
Howard contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 6-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 137-100 win over the Magic.
Howard came in under his season average in minutes, but he still scored in double-digits for the 16th straight game and rounded out his double-double with a dominant night on the glass. The four swats were his most in 13 contests, and it was just his second time recording multiple blocks since Mar. 15. Howard continues to see heavy usage for a Hornets team headed for the lottery, and he'll look to continue his productive ways in a favorable matchup with the Pacers on Sunday.
