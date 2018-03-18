Howard had 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to the Knicks.

Howard recorded his fourth consecutive double-double, however, shot the ball uncharacteristically poorly from the field. This performance aside, he has had himself a nice bounce-back season, putting up some good numbers with regularity. The Hornets are now basically out of the playoff hunt and there could be a small chance of him receiving some rest as the season winds down.