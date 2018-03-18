Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in loss
Howard had 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to the Knicks.
Howard recorded his fourth consecutive double-double, however, shot the ball uncharacteristically poorly from the field. This performance aside, he has had himself a nice bounce-back season, putting up some good numbers with regularity. The Hornets are now basically out of the playoff hunt and there could be a small chance of him receiving some rest as the season winds down.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Big double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 30 points in win over Suns•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 30 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Manages double-double Sunday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Shut down versus 76ers•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 21 points in 26 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...