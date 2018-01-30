Howard finished with 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 105-96 loss to the Pacers

Howard continued his strong play of late, putting up his 12th consecutive double-double. He has been fantastic for owners this season, rediscovering some of his form from a few years ago. His scoring is not what it once was but he has been recording excellent rebound and block numbers. The most pleasant surprise over the last five games has been his free-throw shooting where he has gone 30-of-42 for 71 percent. While this will like regress, it is something to monitor moving forward.