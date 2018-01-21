Howard accounted for 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 loss to the Heat.

The veteran big man enjoyed another successful night down low, although he was whistled for what turned out to be a pivotal foul against Kelly Olynyk with less than a second remaining. The Heat forward subsequently managed to drain a go-ahead free throw that ultimately proved to be the game winner. Howard has now racked up seven consecutive double-doubles and has seven double-digit scoring efforts in eight January games overall. Consequently, he remains a top-15 center option across all formats, and continues to be one of the most pivotal pieces in the Hornets' attack.