Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles Monday
Howard collected 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes in Monday's 137-128 victory over the Knicks.
Howard came back down to Earth Monday night, only collecting a double-double with 13 rebounds to his credit. So long as Howard keeps shooting efficiently and perhaps limits the traveling violations he draws, he will be held with high value down the stretch of this season as the Hornets continue to fight for the playoffs.
