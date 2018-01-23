Howard recorded 14 points (4-8 FG, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, six blocks, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 112-107 victory over the Kings.

Howard hasn't recorded under 15 rebounds in any of his last five contests as the big man has started to regain his vintage form in the post. He doesn't need many shot attempts to get double-digit points, so he remains a solid bet to get a double-double in any game, and his 3.4 blocks per game over his last five games only adds to his value moving forward.