Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles Wednesday
Howard scored 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-18 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Mavericks.
Howard has abysmal from the charity stripe Wednesday night as the Mavs resorted to fouling Howard to keep the game close down the stretch and eventually pull away with the win. While this game is an extreme outlier compared to his season thus far (55 percent from the line), it is discouraging to see. He was perfect on all his other shots and did collect four blocks though, so his defensive prowess is still rolling as proven Wednesday night.
