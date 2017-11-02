Hornets' Dwight Howard: Drops 17 points, 11 rebounds Wednesday

Howard finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal but six turnovers across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 victory over the Bucks.

After a dud of two points and seven boards against Memphis in the team's last game, Howard found his stride again Wednesday. In two games against the Bucks this year, the big man has now tallied and impressive 25 points and 33 rebounds -- not to mention four blocks.