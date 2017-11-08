Hornets' Dwight Howard: Drops 21 points vs. Knicks
Howard tallied 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 loss to the Knicks.
Tuesday marked Howard's fourth 20-point outing of the year -- a mark he achieved 11 times last season. While he's not the scorer he once was, Howard is averaging 13.7 rebounds per game, which would be his highest mark since the 2011-12 season if achieved the whole year.
