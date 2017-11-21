Hornets' Dwight Howard: Explodes for 25 points, 20 boards in Monday's win
Howard had 25 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 20 rebounds, and four blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the Timberwolves.
Howard finished with a season high in scoring and matched his season high in swats while posting his fifth 20-plus point showing through 16 appearances. This was also the third time in 2017-18 that Howard hauled in at least 20 boards. He'll be going for his third straight double-double (and ninth of the campaign) when he faces off with the weaker but quicker Marcin Gortat in Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards.
