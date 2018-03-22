Hornets' Dwight Howard: Explodes for 32 points, 30 boards in comeback win
Howard delivered 32 points (10-17 FG, 12-21 FT), 30 rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Nets.
Howard hauled in a career high rebounding total while helping the Hornets erase a 23-point deficit. It's still highly unlikely that Howard and company make the playoffs, but it's also clear this club won't go down without a fight. The next three matchups (versus the Grizzlies on Thursday, Mavericks on Saturday, and Knicks on Monday) can all be considered must-wins, and Howard figures to be a fine option across all fantasy formats for each tilt.
