Hornets' Dwight Howard: Explodes for season-high 29 in Friday's win
Howard scored 29 points (10-15 FG, 9-12 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 111-100 win over the Warriors.
The scoring was a season high for the big man, as Howard simply overpowered rookie Jordan Bell -- and anyone else Golden State coach Steve Kerr threw at him -- in the paint. It was Howard's third straight double-double and 20th of the season.
