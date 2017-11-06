Hornets' Dwight Howard: Flirts with double-double in loss
Howard tallied 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Sunday's 112-94 loss to the Timberwolves.
Howard started to feel the pressure of former Hornets starter Cody Zeller breathing down his neck Sunday, as he led the team in his return from injury. While Howard's starting role isn't in jeopardy, it's likely that a slight downtick in Howard' production is in the offing as the team makes room for Zeller in the rotation. He still has value as a second or third center on your fantasy rosters.
