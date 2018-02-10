Hornets' Dwight Howard: Fouls out after 21 minutes in loss
Howard totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 FT) and nine rebounds across 21 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Jazz before fouling out.
Rudy Gobert got the best of the marquee matchup of big men Friday, leading to Howard's second straight single-digit scoring tally. The 32-year-old has continued making strong contributions on the glass despite the scoring downturn, and he's enjoying a resurgent first season in Charlotte. Howard was averaging 15.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks across 31.2 minutes over 54 games coming into Friday, and his 10.8 shot attempts per contest represent his highest total in that category since the 2013-14 campaign.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Struggles in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in comeback victory•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Held in check versus Pacers•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects 2000th career block Saturday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Picks up season-high seven blocks in win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...