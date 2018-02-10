Howard totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 FT) and nine rebounds across 21 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Jazz before fouling out.

Rudy Gobert got the best of the marquee matchup of big men Friday, leading to Howard's second straight single-digit scoring tally. The 32-year-old has continued making strong contributions on the glass despite the scoring downturn, and he's enjoying a resurgent first season in Charlotte. Howard was averaging 15.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks across 31.2 minutes over 54 games coming into Friday, and his 10.8 shot attempts per contest represent his highest total in that category since the 2013-14 campaign.