Hornets' Dwight Howard: Grabs 10 rebounds in Hornets debut

Howard posted seven points (2-6 FG, 3-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes Monday in a preseason matchup with the Celtics.

Howard got the start in his first action as a Hornet after being traded this offseason. The fourteen-year veteran, who was fifth in the league with 12.7 rebounds per game last year, showed no signs of slowing down on the glass, a trend that should continue as he is expected to be the regular season starter at center.