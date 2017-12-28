Hornets' Dwight Howard: Grabs 17 boards in double-double

Howard provided 12 points (3-10 FG, 6-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during a 102-91 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Howard picked up his second consecutive double-double in the losing effort, despite struggling from the field. He is in a good rebounding groove, with 33 boards over his past two contests. With Cody Zeller (knee) sidelined, Howard is likely in line for big minutes for the next few weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories