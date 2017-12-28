Hornets' Dwight Howard: Grabs 17 boards in double-double

Howard provided 12 points (3-10 FG, 6-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during a 102-91 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Howard picked up his second consecutive double-double in the losing effort, despite struggling from the field. He is in a good rebounding groove, with 33 boards over his past two contests. With Cody Zeller (knee) sidelined, Howard is likely in line for big minutes for the next few weeks.