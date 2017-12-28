Hornets' Dwight Howard: Grabs 17 boards in double-double
Howard provided 12 points (3-10 FG, 6-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during a 102-91 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.
Howard picked up his second consecutive double-double in the losing effort, despite struggling from the field. He is in a good rebounding groove, with 33 boards over his past two contests. With Cody Zeller (knee) sidelined, Howard is likely in line for big minutes for the next few weeks.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 21 points in 32 minutes•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Starts Saturday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Warming up with intent to play•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Questionable Saturday vs. Milwaukee•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Questionable to return•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Records double-double with 18 rebounds in loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...