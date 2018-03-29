Howard produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during a 118-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Howard grabbed his fourth consecutive double-double during Tuesday's loss. He has suddenly found the touch from the free throw line over the last two games, as he's now 10-of-10 from the foul line during that stretch. Howard is finishing the season strong, although it's not going to matter much with the team not in the playoff race.