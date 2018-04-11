Howard recorded 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during a 119-93 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.

Howard attained his 10th consecutive double-double during the team's regular season finale. The team didn't have much success on the season, but it wasn't due to Howard, whose average of just shy of 17.0 points per game marked his best scoring average since the 2013-14 season.