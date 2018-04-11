Hornets' Dwight Howard: Hauls in 17 boards as season ends
Howard recorded 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during a 119-93 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.
Howard attained his 10th consecutive double-double during the team's regular season finale. The team didn't have much success on the season, but it wasn't due to Howard, whose average of just shy of 17.0 points per game marked his best scoring average since the 2013-14 season.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Seventh straight double-double Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Big double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Grabs another double-double Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dominates glass again in return•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....