The Hornets agreed in principle Wednesday to a trade that will send Howard to the Nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, second-round picks in 2018 and 2021 and cash, league sources informed Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal won't be finalized until July 6, when the new salary cap calendar begins, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com.

Howard has now been dealt in back-to-back summers and will suit up for his fourth team in as many seasons in 2018-19, assuming Brooklyn doesn't intend to deal him elsewhere this offseason. While Howard provides a rim-protecting presence in the middle and amounts to a clear upgrade over Mozgov, who was phased out of the rotation last season, the Nets' main motivation in the deal was likely to free up cap space to create two max salary slots. Howard, who averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 30.4 minutes per game in 2017-18 while suiting up for his 81 contests -- his most since 2009-10 -- will likely slot in as the starting center for Brooklyn to begin the upcoming campaign. However, with 20-year-old Jarrett Allen coming off a strong rookie year and likely viewed as the Nets' long-term answer at the position, it wouldn't be surprised if Howard's role gradually declined as the season progressed.