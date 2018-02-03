Hornets' Dwight Howard: Held in check versus Pacers
Howard scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 133-126 win over the Pacers.
Howard was quite efficient from the field, but he posted one of his quieter games of the season in terms of shot attempts and curiously didn't make a single trip to the foul line. He collected double-digit rebounds for the 14th straight game but still came away under his season average in that department. Howard continues to rake in the boards on a consistent basis, but this performance was a reminder that his role at the offensive end isn't quite as bankable.
