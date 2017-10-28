Hornets' Dwight Howard: Keeps rolling in loss

Howard compiled 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-15 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 109-93 loss to Houston.

Howard dominated inside again on Friday, limiting Clint Capela to just 16 minutes of action. He is averaging an amazing 17.6 rebounds per game, a number that will likely decrease as the season progresses. He has also looked comfortable on offense, demonstrating some nice post moves on all defenders. One glaring concern, however, is his struggles at the free-throw line. He has converted on only 16-of-45 attempts, a disastrous 35.6 percent. Owners will likely have prepared for this, and his high rebounding numbers help to soften the blow.