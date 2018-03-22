Howard is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies after picking up his 16th technical foul during Wednesday's win over the Nets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

A 16th technical foul typically triggers an automatic one-game suspension, so that will likely be the reasoning that Howard ends up sitting out Thursday's contest. That said, the Hornets haven't released anything official quite yet, so continue to monitor his status until they do so. If Howard does ultimately get ruled out as expected, Willy Hernangomez would likely be the top candidate to start in his place, with Frank Kaminsky likely benefitting with more minutes in the frontcourt as well.