Hornets' Dwight Howard: Limited to non-contact work Thursday

Howard took part in non-contact work during Thursday's practice.

It was a second straight limited practice for Howard, who continues to deal with some tightness in his back. It's an injury that's quite familiar for Howard, so it's definitely something to keep an eye on ahead of the upcoming preseason opener Monday against the Celtics. The fact that he's at least practicing in a limited fashion is encouraging, but he'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.