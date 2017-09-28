Hornets' Dwight Howard: Limited to non-contact work Thursday
Howard took part in non-contact work during Thursday's practice.
It was a second straight limited practice for Howard, who continues to deal with some tightness in his back. It's an injury that's quite familiar for Howard, so it's definitely something to keep an eye on ahead of the upcoming preseason opener Monday against the Celtics. The fact that he's at least practicing in a limited fashion is encouraging, but he'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Sent to Charlotte in trade•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Records first double-double of series Monday•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Plays just 20 minutes in Game 2 loss•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Out vs. Pacers•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...