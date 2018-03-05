Hornets' Dwight Howard: Manages double-double Sunday
Howard tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Hornets.
Although this was not one of Howard's best games, it was encouraging to see the big man get back on track after posting single-digit points last contest and failing to collect double-digit rebounds in any of the three games prior. Howard's shooting was still subpar and his low playing time raises an eyebrow, but he should get back to his consistent double-double form sooner rather than later.
