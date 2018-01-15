Hornets' Dwight Howard: Monster game in win over Pistons
Howard had 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 17 rebounds and four blocks in Monday's win over the Pistons.
Howard definitively got the best of Andre Drummond, who had just three points on 1-of-7 shooting in 34 minutes of action. While Howard's scoring has been somewhat inconsistent, he continues to be of the league's best rebounders, and he's now grabbed at least 12 boards in each of the last four games. The 32-year-old's shooting efficiency is notably lower than last year's figure, however, as he's hitting only 53.2 percent of his field goals, compared to 63.3 percent as a member of the Hawks.
