Hornets' Dwight Howard: Nursing rib injury
Howard indicated following Tuesday's 118-103 victory over the Bulls that he is dealing with a rib injury, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Howard played his usual first quarter stint Tuesday, but failed to return before half time. The big man spent the time in the team's locker room, but ultimately returned for a big second half. He ended the contest with 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, and 5 blocks across 29 minutes. He took on his usual workload for in the second half, but the fact that he had to be held out during the second quarter makes this an injury worth monitoring. Consider the veteran big man's status for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics up in the air until the Hornets provide more information on his status.
