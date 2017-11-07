Hornets' Dwight Howard: Partially shoots around, expected to play
Howard (foot) partially participated in Tuesday morning's shootaround but is expected to play against the Knicks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Despite dealing with a foot sprain, Howard is seemingly willing to push through the injury and play Tuesday. That said, he may be a risky DFS option considering he'll be playing hurt. If his workload is reduced, Cody Zeller would probably be the main beneficiary.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Drops 17 points, 11 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Keeps rolling in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Dominates glass, struggles from line•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Monster game Friday•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...