Hornets' Dwight Howard: Partially shoots around, expected to play

Howard (foot) partially participated in Tuesday morning's shootaround but is expected to play against the Knicks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Despite dealing with a foot sprain, Howard is seemingly willing to push through the injury and play Tuesday. That said, he may be a risky DFS option considering he'll be playing hurt. If his workload is reduced, Cody Zeller would probably be the main beneficiary.

