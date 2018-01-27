Hornets' Dwight Howard: Picks up season-high seven blocks in win
Howard contributed 18 points (4-7 FG, 10-14 FT), 15 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during a 121-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Howard's seven blocks marked a season high as he kept up his strong play of late. He has been energized on the defensive end in January, with an average of 3.3 blocks per game during the month. Over the last five games, Howard is averaging an impressive 17.2 points on 57.7 percent shooting, 15.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
