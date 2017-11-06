Hornets' Dwight Howard: Probable for Tuesday

Howard is dealing with a right foot sprain, but is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Howard likely picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, though it's not considered serious and it shouldn't cost him any games. Barring any increased discomfort, look for Howard to take on his usual role as the team's starting center Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories