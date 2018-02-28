Howard (rib) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Howard, who is officially dealing with a right rhomboid spasm, picked up the rib injury in Tuesday's 118-103 win over the Bulls, but the probable designation implies that it's only a minor concern. Despite being less than fully healthy, Howard saw a normal workload Tuesday and was productive during his 29 minutes of run, finishing with 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one assist. Assuming Howard checks out fine upon being reevaluated shortly before the 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff Wednesday, expect him to play his usual minutes against Boston.