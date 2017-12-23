Hornets' Dwight Howard: Questionable Saturday vs. Milwaukee
Howard (finger) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Howard dislocated his ring finger during the first quarter of Friday's contest against the Bucks. It's apparently not too serious, however, as there's a chance he'll take the floor Saturday. That said, if he's ultimately held out, Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant will likely see extended run.
