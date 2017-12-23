Hornets' Dwight Howard: Questionable to return

Howard is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Bucks after dislocating his left ring finger.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter. Howard was able to return briefly before heading back to the locker room. Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant figure to benefit the most if the big man is unable to return. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.

