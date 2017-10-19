Hornets' Dwight Howard: Records double-double Wednesday

Howard tallied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 loss to the Pistons.

Though it was a relatively normal game for Howard, it's encouraging to see him get off to a good start with his new team, especially against a great rebounder in Andre Drummond. He recorded 17 games with at least 15 rebounds last season, so it's fair to expect more of this kind of effort from Howard periodically throughout the season.