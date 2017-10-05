Hornets' Dwight Howard: Records double-double Wednesday
Howard finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one steal and five turnovers across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 victory over the Pistons.
While Howard's counting stats look good at first, his five turnovers certainly dampened his fantasy impact. In fact, across the team's two preseason affairs, Howard has racked up 11 turnovers across 46 total minutes. It seems likely he'll clear that up, but it is somewhat concerning. Over than that, however, he's totaled a solid 19 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks across two preseason affairs.
