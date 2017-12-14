Hornets' Dwight Howard: Records double-double with 18 rebounds in loss

Howard recorded 26 points (9-20 FG, 8-11 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-96 loss to the Rockets.

Howard matched his season-high in points and recorded his 15th double-double. He's also grabbed 15 or more boards in nine games this season. He trails only Andre Drummond, DeAndre Jordan and DeMarcus Cousins with 336 total rebounds in 27 games. He effectively shut down Clint Capela for the duration of Wednesday's contest, and Howard's excellent play on both ends of the floor has been one of the few bright spots on what's been a disappointing 2017 campaign for the Hornets. With the journeyman averaging a double-double in 2017, he remains a must-start in every format.