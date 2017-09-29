Hornets' Dwight Howard: Returns to full practice Friday
Howard (back) returned to practice in full Friday.
As expected, Howard's back tightness isn't serious, and he returned to full participation during Friday's practice. There's a chance the team will take it easy with him heading into their first preseason game against the Celtics on Monday, but he should be considered available until word comes otherwise.
