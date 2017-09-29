Play

Hornets' Dwight Howard: Returns to full practice Friday

Howard (back) returned to practice in full Friday.

As expected, Howard's back tightness isn't serious, and he returned to full participation during Friday's practice. There's a chance the team will take it easy with him heading into their first preseason game against the Celtics on Monday, but he should be considered available until word comes otherwise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball