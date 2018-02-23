Howard scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 FT) while adding 24 rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 win over the Nets.

Brooklyn's undersized frontcourt was helpless to stop Howard on the glass, and he set a new season high in boards despite saying after the game that his legs felt "wobbly" coming out of the All-Star break. The double-double was his third straight and 37th of the season, and if the veteran center can stay healthy he could be headed for an impressive finish to the campaign.