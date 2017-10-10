Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 16 in Monday's loss

Howard scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding six rebounds and four steals in 23 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Heat.

The veteran big man continues to enjoy a solid preseason as he prepares to suit up for his fifth team in the last seven seasons. Howard could see more usage in Charlotte than he did with Atlanta or Houston, particularly with Nic Batum (elbow) sidelined, but it's still unlikely the 31-year-old will be able to return to the 20 PPG level he last reached in 2011-12 with Orlando.