Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 21 points in 26 minutes
Howard scored 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), grabbed three rebounds, collected one steal and recorded one block across 26 minutes Wednesday in Charlotte's loss to Boston.
Howard (ribs) got the start and eclipsed the 20-point threshold Wednesday in Boston but he only managed to grab three rebounds, a season-low excluding games where he plays five minutes or less. As a collective, this fantasy season has been a success for Howard as well as those who have rostered him.
