Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 21 points in 32 minutes

Howard scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-12 FT), grabbed 16 rebounds, dished two assists, and recorded two blocks across 32 minutes Saturday in Charlotte's win against Milwaukee.

Howard dominated the undersized Milwaukee frontcourt Saturday with a vintage performance. After dislocating his finger Friday night, it appeared that there weren't any lingering effects. His status was up in the air entering Saturday's matchup, but the injury didn't hinder him at all. Howard has posted a double-double in the previous ten game where he was fully available. As long as he remains healthy, he will be a valuable piece in the frontcourt.