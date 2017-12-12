Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 23 points in victory
Howard finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes in Monday's 116-103 victory over the Thunder.
Howard has been a beast of late and continued his strong play in a surprisingly easy victory over the struggling Thunder. Over his last three outings, he has averaged 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks. These are numbers owners were used to in his glory days playing for Orlando, and he will look to keep things rolling when his team travels to Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects 20 rebounds Friday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Collects sixth straight double-double•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles against Cavs•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: 26-point, 13-rebound double-double versus Wizards•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...