Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 23 points in victory

Howard finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes in Monday's 116-103 victory over the Thunder.

Howard has been a beast of late and continued his strong play in a surprisingly easy victory over the struggling Thunder. Over his last three outings, he has averaged 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks. These are numbers owners were used to in his glory days playing for Orlando, and he will look to keep things rolling when his team travels to Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets.