Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 30 points in loss
Howard scored 30 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT) in addition to six rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 128-114 loss to the 76ers.
On a night when Kemba Walker couldn't buy a bucket, Howard stepped up and led the team offensively with his first 30-point game of the season. He even dropped in his first three-point make since the 2014-15 season on a heave at the buzzer, but he did record single-digit rebounds for the fifth time in the last seven games. Howard's production hasn't been quite as consistent lately as it was earlier in the campaign, but perhaps Tuesday's performance can spur him on to greater things.
